Be aware of your moment! paolo guerrero I have been inside for a few months LDU of Quito And his performance is raising some doubts among fans scoring dry, is one of them Stephen PazWho revealed that ‘Cruel‘Found in moments Final from myself livelihood,

What did the director of LDU de Quito say about Paolo Guerrero?

Stephen Paz Paulo Guerrero’s performance was noted in LDU of Quito, manager of ecuadorian cast highlights the skills ofCruel‘, but he knows that Peruvian striker He is in the last years of his career.

“We are clear that he is not a player who is at the peak of his career, he is in his last moments… He is a player with many circumstances and qualities. “His football helps the team so other people can score.”The director of Quito’s LDU mentioned Paulo Guerrero.

In the end, Esteban Paz saved Paolo Guerrero for the scoring drought. “Past shows that the team that wins tournaments has a certain scorer. We don’t have that scorer in the league, the goals are distributed. I always believe that tomorrow will be a better day and Paolo will start scoring goals from tomorrow. We are confident that he will do so.”The director of Quito’s LDU indicated.

Criticism of ‘Shikari’!

after LDU of Quito will fall first barcelona sc on the last date of ecuador championshipPaolo Guerrero received criticism from some people fan artists’white,

“Paolo Guerrero is missing. He did nothing”, “How long do we have to wait for Paolo Guerrero? Let him play something, he doesn’t run, he doesn’t fight for the ball, he doesn’t do anything. We Are still without the ‘9’”, “Has Paolo Guerrero appeared?”, “Paolo Guerrero has not performed since scoring against Ublaense and is still a starter: he moves around the court And doesn’t fight even once.”Mentioned some LDU fans from Quito.









