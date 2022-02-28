He is more partying than Gio and Fabián together and Martino would take him to the Tri against the USA

Martino would call an undisciplined for the Tri

February 27, 2022 09:00 a.m.

Although discipline is an issue that Gerardo Martino considered as non-negotiable, the coach would give in to the lack of results in the Tri and above all, because he sees that the process is getting out of hand.

According to the Récord newspaper report, the player would be called, since due to sporting merits, he has quality, however, the issue of having him in El Tri is highly questioned due to his excesses and nightlife.

According to the source, Alan Mozo He would go up to the Mexican national team, although in the subject of discipline he is not one of the best soccer players. This shows that Martino is desperate and is looking for more resources at all costs. The player in videos showed that the theme of his parties is a problem, even above the shows of Giovani dos Santos and Marco Fabian.

Who could Mozo take the job from?

With ease, Mozo could play in the Tri and get the job out of Jesús Gallardo, one of Martino’s scholarship holders in the Tri.

