he is not invited to his sleepover parties

The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress during the last episode of the podcast Absolutely Not by Heather McMahan told about the sleepover she throws with her friends. Lawrence admitted seeing her best friend at least once a week and that she often stays over at her house for an all-girl sleepover. “My best friend came home to say hello – says Jennifer – we had dinner together and then she stayed asleep. My husband slept in the guest room ”.

A truly understanding husband, Cooke Maroney, a famous American gallerist. The two met in early 2018 and got married in Rhode Island in October 2019 in a very private ceremony. Jennifer also said: “My oldest friend and I always had sleepovers when we were younger, then she got married. I was 24 and I thought ‘Well, I get it. Will change. You’ll get married. We won’t see each other that often ‘but she promised me it wouldn’t happen. She has been married for seven years now and we still see each other and have wonderful sleepovers just the two of us ”.

During the interview, Jennifer also talked about her marriage. “I was looking forward to getting married. I felt I had found the right people to spend the rest of my life with, to have children with. He makes me happy and confident. When someone makes you insecure, it triggers a continual quest to prove they are the other way around and it’s not good for you, ”he said. “I found myself with him, it is a sincere relationship”.

Regarding her break from the entertainment world, Lawrence said: “I was able to focus on things that I am passionate about that are not related to cinema. Politics, for example, and I really got to know myself. “I met someone, fell in love and started a new life in New York. I’ve done things I didn’t really think I could do. I lived in constant anxiety, got nervous before going to a restaurant or felt like I couldn’t walk into a bar. Then I reacted, and last year I did them all. I feel that my life is now more complete. “