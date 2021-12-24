“He is of a lower caste.” Students refuse the cook’s food

The “ rebellion “staged by the students of a state high school, who for a week have refused to eat at the school canteen because cook in service at the latter “ belongs to a caste inferior “. At the center of the scandal was a school in the village of Jaul, in the north-eastern state of Uttarakhand, where a cook, Sunita Devi, who belongs to the Dalit caste, or rather the” untouchable “, which fall into the last step of the Hindu social hierarchy.

Against the “ food strike “implemented by the students, Prem SIngh, principal of the institute, immediately hurled himself, who, in defense of Sunita, thundered:” The first few days there were no objections, but when the news of the cook’s origin spread, the families of the upper castes forced the boys to boycott meals. Of a hundred students, only thirteen, also belonging to protected castes because they are marginalized, eat the food cooked by our cook. The others bring their own lunch “The head teacher then reiterated the total regularity the procedure for hiring the Dalit cook, contracted in full compliance with the rules set by the state government and even with the approval of the school council, which also includes representatives of the pupils’ families.

Parents of students in “ food strike “, the Indian media reported, justified their anti-Sunita attitude by arguing that the problem is not the cook caste at all, but that it would be the same” favorite precisely because of its social origin “. Sunita, thanks to her belonging to a humble caste, would have in fact obtained the job of cook at the expense of another candidate of higher income, who, according to the same parents, would have been” best suited to the role “.

While the boycott in question still continued, the head of the Uttarakhand State Department of Education, RC Purohit, said he had opened an investigation into the incident.