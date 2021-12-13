“He is one of Juventus’ main problems”

Juventus after the misstep against Venice has stopped its run-up and the trials inevitably restart. In the viewfinder a big of Allegri

It stopped at Venice the run-up Champions from the Juventus, who then ended his streak by drawing away against a newly promoted player. It was not an easy race that immediately started uphill with Dybala’s injury, before finding himself still ahead with Morata at the interval. However, on returning from the locker rooms the team of Merry he pulled the plug prematurely, allowing Venezia to re-enter the game until Aramu’s fine goal which in fact set the score at 1-1.

An abrupt and unexpected stop that once again leads the bianconeri to reflect on their team growth. There are in fact several important singles in the Allegri squad who are performing below their usual abilities. Among these also Cuadrado, often thrown on all positions of the right lane.

Juventus, Sconcerts on Cuadrado: “It is one of the main problems of the team”

The performance of Cuadrado, albeit with a few more goals, they are down compared to the dominant player of last season, who was for large stretches together with Ronaldo and Chiesa always among the best despite the difficulties.

The journalist Mario thought about the backward steps of the Colombian winger Bewilderment, who during the ‘Pressing’ program broadcast on the ‘Mediaset’ networks said: “Cuadrado at the moment is one of the main problems of his team. The man no longer jumps and runs less. Until a few months ago he was the equalizer of the team, today he is missing ”.

Cuadrado in any case so far, from a strictly numerical point of view, has already scored three goals in 15 Serie A appearances, while he is sub-rhythm from the point of view of assists. Still no winning pass this season for the Colombian who served his team mates assists on eleven occasions during the last championship.