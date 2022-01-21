“He is one of the best in the world, with him having …

Harry Kane spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports UK. The center forward of the Spurs and the England national team focused on the impact that Antonio Conte had in these first months al Tottenham.

“He is one of the best coaches in the world”

The captain of the Spurs spoke about his new coach, called to bring the London team to the top of English football: “Conte is one of the best coaches in the world. In recent years we have not achieved the goals we had set for ourselves, but with him we will have the opportunity to win. ”

The English striker continued talking about the working methods and objectives of the Lecce alliance: “IS one who does a lot, is working hard. We, as players, have responded very well and we are working as hard as possible to achieve success. This is the ultimate goal for everyone here at Tottenham“.

“We are confident we can win after Conte’s arrival”

In the end, Kane concluded with a reflection on the difficulties in winning a championship like the English one: “The fact is, especially in Premier League, there are at least eight to nine strong teams who are struggling to get into the top six. We showever we are confident to be able to achieve all objectives, especially since the arrival of Conte. We are focused on continuing to climb the leaderboard and try to win the FA Cup “.