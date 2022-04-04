He is one of the youngest billionaires in the world and is determined to give away 99% of his earnings: “I don’t want a yacht”

Sam Bankman-Fried is the founder of the FTX exchange. Photo: Binary Herald

At 30 years old, Sam Bankman Fried He is one of the most important executives in the world of cryptocurrencies. However, the founder of the FTX exchange, the third largest in the world, drives a Toyota Corolla. He sleeps next to his desk and has no problem walking around barefoot or avoiding luxury. A gifted mathematician entered the crypto world to carry out his philosophy of “effective altruism” and earn as much as possible, to donate as much as he can . As he said in an interview, he plans to give away 99% of his profits. And in fact, she is doing it.

Despite running a global multi-billion dollar cryptocurrency exchange, Bankman-Fired lives like a college student and has the goal of earning as much money as possible so he has more to give away, he told the international agency Bloomberg. Forbes estimates his fortune at $26.5 billion.

Even with his enormous wealth, he says his plan is to keep 1% of his annual earnings, or at least $100,000 a year. All the rest will go to causes he deems worthwhile.

“You quickly run out of really effective ways to make yourself happier by spending money,” Bankman-Fried said in the interview. “I don’t want a yacht.”

The MIT graduate was introduced to effective altruism in 2012, his first year of college. The philosophy uses mathematical calculations to determine how people could do the most good with their money and time.

In particular, Bankman-Fried adhered to the notion of “earning to give”. In keeping with that approach, he worked on Wall Street for three years after college and gave away 50% of his salary each year to animal welfare.

Those who know Sam Bankman-Fried say he lives like a college student. Photo: Forbes Mexico

It is a kind of cryptographic Robin Hood, which beat a system it opposes at its own game to make money for the system’s losers. Yet his critics say he is now part of the power structure causing the problems he says he wants to fix.. He makes big political contributions and pushes his company’s agenda in Washington. And so far he has donated less to charity than he has spent on the naming rights to the Miami Heat stadium ($135 million over 19 years) and on airing a Super Bowl ad ($30 million). He sees no inconsistency in this, since he is investing to maximize the amount of good he does.

Bankman-Fried’s inspiration is the utilitarian philosopher Peter Singer, Princeton professor and animal rights advocate. Bankman-Fried was introduced to Singer’s work as a teenager living in Berkeley, California. In her writing since the 1970s, Singer has raised a seemingly simple ethical question: If you walked past a girl drowning in a shallow pond, would you stop to pull her out of her, even if she messed your her clothes? Of course. Singer’s argument is that saving a distant person from starvation by donating to an international aid group. Failure to do so is as bad as letting the child drown.

At the age of 25, Bankman-Fried attended a talk by Will MacAskill, a 25-year-old doctoral student from Oxford who was trying to turn Singer’s ideas into a movement. He and his collaborators intended to use mathematical calculations to figure out how individuals could do the most good with their money and time. They dubbed it “effective altruism.”

“[Donar mis ganancias] It’s not a decision that I constantly reassess, because I think it doesn’t do me any good to constantly reassess anything.”

MacAskill spoke to Bankman-Fried about “earning to give.” He said that for someone with Bankman-Fried’s mathematical talents, it might make sense to seek a high-paying job on Wall Street and then donate their earnings to charity. GiveWell, an effective altruism group based in Oakland, California, claims that every $4,500 spent on insecticide-treated bed nets to fight malaria in Africa can save a life. MacAskill once estimated that a successful banker who donated half her income could save 10,000 lives over her career, Bloomberg reports.

Nowadays, Bankman-Fried can be found sleeping on a bean bag, playing video games while giving Zoom talks at conferences, and living with groups of friends.. However, his lackadaisical attitude does not distract him from what he considers to be the right thing to do.

In February, after Russia invaded Ukraine, the FTX founder said that his crypto exchange gave cash to all of its Ukrainian users. He also personally donated $250,000 worth of stablecoin Tether to Ukraine.

Bankman-Fried said in the interview that she doesn’t question her decision to give away most of her money.

“It’s not a decision that I constantly reassess, because I think it doesn’t do me any good to constantly reassess anything,” he said. “It no longer seems to me, minute by minute, a decision.”

