The former player of America criticized the management of the sports president of the Eagles for “feeding the team with the best talent”

The America lives very complicated moments hand in hand with Santiago Baths and Santiago Solarithe Eagles currently occupy position No. 16 of the overall table with just 4 points and that has upset several former players of the institution, such as John Anthony Moonwho spoke exclusively with ESPN about the moment that the team of his loves lives and believes that the management of the sports president to hire players has a lot to do with the misstep of the Eagles.

“The America It’s not wrong just by blaming the quality of a group of players or a coach, something is very wrong and it’s not a secret to anyone the interference that promoters have in Mexican soccer and I think that something must be going on with Mr. Santiago Baños, I think he is paying more attention to the player business and lets focus on nurturing the team with the best talent it needs right now the AmericaIn addition, I have also noticed that many people who were critical of the America has changed its perspective from one day to the next and something must be happening that is not being 100 percent transparent and sporty nor honest towards the duty to do America protagonist of the tournament.

Juan Antonio Luna pointed out that Santiago Baños “is paying more attention to the player business.” Getty Images

Moon He also accused the directors of the institution of preferring their friends or acquaintances over people more prepared to direct the club’s sports work.

“That is something that is part of what I was telling you about things happening in the Americaan example that I can give you is that there is not a single weight trainer in the basic forces of the Americaat this moment in America there are two trainers that I met in the basic forces of Veracruz”, he sentenced. “Back then, when I met them, They were a couple of middling coaches there in Veracruz and now it turns out that they are coaches in América That is why I tell you that something strange is happening because they do not even reach the institution because they are champions, they are successful or they have demonstrated their ability, I as an Americanist It makes me very sad to see middling coaches I met in Veracruz and now lead the destinies of the basic forces of the America And I wonder what is the quality that they saw to get there? What are the qualities that have it above people like Cristóbal Ortega or Antonio Carlos Santos?

“When Tena led the team’s basic forces, Alfredo’s presence weighed heavily on all corners of the team, I really don’t know why it came out when it is one of the symbols of AmericanismI don’t know if the coach or the person in charge of basic forces who is at this moment was ever a footballer but I don’t think he is better than Alfredo Tena, I can tell you that I worked in the basic forces when Tena was in charge of inferiors and He did an excellent job, starting from that point I don’t understand why they made that decision to remove it and something strange is happening there, they are not hiring quality people and it is rare that happens because before buying something, any person analyzes what benefits the purchase will leave and what harms and if there aren’t many benefits, it’s better not to enter it, then I tell you that something very strange is happening in America.

Finally, Moon regretted that at this time there is no one in the club with americanist DNA to take charge of the team in case Solari be fired.

“In basic forces apart from being focused on nurturing the first team of players They should also be training one or two coaches with enough profile to lead the first team of AmericaI remember that the occasion in which I was assigned as interim technical director to lead the America everyone hated me and threw me, but luckily I shut everyone’s mouth because they did a great job, they won the last date against Monterrey, which came from the general leader, then we went to the Maracana and won by three goals to nil, we beat Santos from Brazil and then we tied with the Quito League and for the goal As a visitor they left us out in the Semifinal because if we had not reached the Final of the Copa Libertadores in that tournament, I think a great job was done but it was severely criticized by many journalists, and that influenced the decision not to be made. of not staying as a technician of the Americaif we stick to the results that were given, I’m sure they would have given me continuity, there are many interests within the football environment that sometimes cause us strangeness”.