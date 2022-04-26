He is poor, and he also plays

During a discussion, to my liking implausible, about the importance or necessity of numerical scores in reviews, the unreviewed angle of the inclusivity. One might think – and rightly enough – that it is strange that it has not appeared before, when the debate was originally raised.

This happens because, frequently, we face these dialectical dalliances with a single subject of analysis in mind, which is us.

It would not be unusual to hear a phrase something like this in a talk:

“No, I haven’t bought the one yet. Elden Ringthis is poverty (canned laughter)

Removing from the question what video game system the person in question has, it is quite easy to elucidate that in the interlocutor’s dictionary, the concept of “poverty” is very different from the one used by the bulk of society. Needless to say, if you have a modern video game system and the chance to acquire titles, you are likely to be richer than you know or are willing to admit.

This procedure is quite national. The average Argentine wants to be a millionaire, however, he has class shame, and once he reaches a more graceful lifestyle, it is common for him to hide the new situation from him or lower the price. Thus, they do not consider themselves “rich” even after acquiring a console that in our country costs an average of six minimum wages, vital and mobile. And let the minutes record something not very digestible: in Argentina you can subsist with a salary of just 30 thousand pesos and not be considered “poor”. you are Today, having a Smartphone does not exclude you from “have a stomach ache for dinner”.

And there comes the sociological dalliance that collides with the economic one. Poverty is not asensation”. Sensation is the hunger felt by the really poor. Or the cold when a roof and walls are not available. Those go to the bone.

However, a person canfeel” Poor even though the wallet and his daily life prove otherwise. This, logically, happens before the comparison with peers.

Social classes

The feeling of poverty happens in the middle class when you see how broad it can be. The increasingly distant margins. It is middle class who has a home and several hot meals per day. So is the one who buys the PS5 with Now 12. This nonsense is caused by the conceptual mess of not dividing society into just two social classes, workers and owners of means of production. An unemployed person is a worker for whom the capitalist system failed. A worker “unemployed”. Poor, perhaps (there are many unemployed by personal decision), but his qualification it is other.

Given the divide between poor, middle class and rich, the medium width always has the most disconnects and looks the most disparate in your gut. Sanity does not explode when there is a political basis for these kinds of divisions. In wallet differentiation, what is sought is upward scaling. The poor want to be middle class. The middle class wants to be rich. The rich want to be richer. With that cut, there are no conflicting classes. There are no clashes and the status quo. What appears is admiration instead of consultation.

“How can I be like them?” replacing “Why do they have so much more than me?.

I said at the end of the prologue that we have a single subject of analysis in mind and that often, it is ourselves. As a result of this dynamic, it is impossible (or almost) to configure a reality where SOMETHING exists or was invented for a third party. Or rather, where something WHAT exists or WHAT it was invented, it works or serves a third party.

Since there is the example of the scores, I continue it:

The numerical score at the end of a written review ends up being inclusive for several reasons: people who can’t read but have a firm grasp of numbers and how they are scaled can quite adeptly understand what the reviewer thinks about a review item. . Do not try to analyze why someone who does not know how to read would search a website for a review or buy a magazine. My 5-year-old daughter does not know how to read and when she sees the ratings on Google Play she understands perfectly that five stars means that it is a video game “Well”.

At the same time, people YES they know how to read but only handle their native language, they can also have a good grasp of what the journalist determines.

Of course, the critic who spends much of his time analyzing a video game, movie, album, book or whatever, wants to be read. However, forgetting that the purpose of that review, criticism, article or opinion is merely a service, culminates in discredit and an exercise of ego.

The self as center

Because aside from the question of “debate for me” (or for the hundreds like me), eliminates the possibility of understanding possibilities. Strange phrase and hundreds of licensed opinologists are already bitching me. Which means “Possibility of understanding possibilities”. Basically that when discussing any topic, we stop at how it affects us, bothers (or benefits) only us and those of our possibilities.

So, when, for example, the numerical score bothers us because it implies that people do not read, we leave aside a huge sector of society that is perhaps unable to do so for reasons totally unrelated to “the desire”. I don’t add to the time.

It happens that the poor man also plays. Maybe not to the PS5, XBOX Series or Switch. We can think that he does not have access to practically anything other than a cell phone or netbook from the Ministry of Education. Computer that, thanks to technological evolution, offers a wide range of video games available. Several of the most popular titles in history sound of mobile devices. angry Birds Y candy crush they were already working fine a decade or more ago. Today there are hundreds like Crash Royale, Free Fire, PUBG, Fortnite. And besides, they are free.

Only the most forgotten by the system they have no access to video games but those have much more urgent problems that urgently need to be solved. For example, being able to insert yourself into society through a mobile phone.

In the axis of the debate, inevitably, the naturalized classism of assuming that one is the center of the universe, and one’s class, the priority, central and “normal” arises. It is not on purpose. Unlike. It springs from the instituted. We are liberals by upbringing and putting ourselves at the center of the problem as the affected or benefited “individual” is simply automatic.

“Why don’t they act like me?”

That is why breathing, thinking and analyzing different postures is usually more intelligent in the long run than firing our opinion in a mechanical and thoughtless way.

