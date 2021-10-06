News

He is practically the double of Johnny Depp, the boyfriend of the famous presenter

He is practically the double of Johnny Depp, and is the boyfriend of a very famous and beloved presenter.

boyfriend Manzini
Absurd resemblance, he is Johnny Depp's double, and the boyfriend of a famous presenter

Look carefully, the similarity immediately catches the eye. He is practically the double of the famous actor Johnny Depp, don’t you find? Aside from small details, he is very similar to the star. We have already anticipated it, is the boyfriend of a very famous and beloved presenter.

In recent months, they have appeared together, happy and more and more in love. The shots on social media are not lacking, and also the dedications, more and more sweet and exciting. By any chance, do you know who his famous partner is? She is a TV host, radio host, imitator and comedian.

The boyfriend of the famous presenter is practically the double of Johnny Depp: absurd resemblance

We have shown you above a shot in which the boyfriend of a famous and beloved presenter is photographed Italian television. Looking at it, it is impossible not to notice the resemblance to the star, Johnny Depp, because they are really similar.

But which presenter are we talking about? Are you curious to find out? Well, in the picture we see the boyfriend of the beautiful and talented Francesca Manzini. That’s right, the beautiful presenter appeared together with her partner, and there are many social shots published.

boyfriend manzini
instagram source

He is Marco Scimia, Johnny Depp’s Italian double and a 35-year-old barber. The presenter has expressed her love for Marco on social media several times. One of the first photos together appeared in June, with a accompanying sentence that clearly demonstrates the joy for this love: “I can’t stop shaking “Francesca had written. And now, they seem even more in love. Observing carefully, it is impossible not to notice the similarity with the famous star, they have practically the same traits, so much so that they are, in fact, defined as ‘Johnny Depp’s double’.

