“He is predatory and manipulative”: Emily Ratajkowski took a nosedive against Adam Levine

Photo of James James15 hours ago
Emily Ratajkowski is siding with Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine’s wife, after the singer’s flirtations with other women came to light.

The model would have identified with the situation that her colleague is experiencing, because a few weeks ago she announced that she would divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard after he was unfaithful to her on several occasions.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

“It’s classic misogyny”

This is how Ratajkowski attacked the voice of Maroon 5 through his TikTok account, but without mentioning his name. “I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakes,” he began.

And then he launched: “Especially when it comes to women in their 20s dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age.”

He went on to say, “The power dynamic is so skewed it’s ridiculous. It is predatory. He is manipulative. If you’re the one in a relationship, you’re the one who’s bound to be loyal.”

And to sink it further, he posted a second video where he said that: “I think a big problem in our culture right now that we say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible.’ We don’t hold them responsible and then blame other women.”

She added: “We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying that men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo

