“He is preparing to starve much of the world”: A Yale historian’s warning about Putin’s plan to win the war | International | News

The food crisis caused by the Russian naval blockade of Ukraine has escalated to similar levels during World War II. This comparison was made by Yale University history professor Timothy Synder, who also warns that it can be a brutal war strategy.

“Russia is planning to starve Asians and Africans to win its war in Europe. This is a new level of colonialism, and the latest chapter in the politics of hunger,” the professor explained in a Twitter thread.

Russia has a hunger plan. Vladimir Putin is preparing to starve much of the developing world as the next stage in his war in Europe. 1/16 — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) July 2, 2022

Synder, a specialist in Central and Eastern Europe, stated that Ukraine is one of the main food exporters in the world and that “if the Russian blockade continues, tens of millions of tons of food will rot in the silos and tens of millions of people in Africa and Asia they will starve.”

End of economic sanctions would ease food crisis, says Russia

The crisis in Sri Lanka, in which citizens demonstrated against the government over a lack of food in the country, causing the resignation of its president, is an example of what the naval blockade can cause in Ukraine.

The historian pointed out that there are three reasons why Vladimir Putinthe Russian president, is interested in blocking Ukrainian exports:

Destabilize Ukraine’s economy by cutting off its exports Generate a refugee crisis from North Africa and the Middle East who emigrate to the European Union, causing instability in the territory. Propaganda among Russian citizens

A plan exercised by dictators

However, the “horrific plan of Putin” is not original. Hitler Y StalinTwo of the most powerful European dictators of the 19th century already launched a famine during their regimes.

According to Synder, the Nazis “liked the idea of ​​controlling Ukrainian agriculture. This was, in fact, Hitler’s central war goal.” The professor explained that Hitler wanted to redirect Ukrainian grain from the Soviet Union to Germany, “in the hope of starving millions of Soviet citizens.”

For his part, in the Soviet Union, Stalin had another idea. “For Stalin, the black land of the Ukraine had to be exploited to build an industrial economy for the USSR. In fact, collectivized agriculture killed about four million Ukrainians,” he noted, adding: “When people began to die in large numbers, Stalin blamed the Ukrainians themselves. Soviet propaganda called “Nazis” those who drew attention to the famine.

Food as a weapon of war

“When the food riots start, and as the famine spreads, Russian propaganda will blame Ukraine, calling for Russia’s territorial gains in Ukraine to be recognized, and for all sanctions to be lifted,” Synder said.

The Executive Director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasleyhas also highlighted the consequences of the Russian blockade in Ukraine: “Not opening the port of Odessa is a declaration of war on world food security.”

Food prices are expected to rise, causing hunger, economic and political destabilization in Europe and an increase in the number of people facing a food crisis, according to Beasley.

If the military blockade is not lifted soon, a critical period is approaching that could affect most countries in the world. (YO)