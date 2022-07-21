he is resuming his world tour
The face of justin bieber went around the world a few weeks ago. The singer was talking about him, not for his tour, his songs or his relationship, but to announce that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndromefacial paralysis.
After a few weeks of rest and treatment, Justin Bieber is doing better. The star will resume his world tour, entitled “Justice”, from July 31, after a stop of nearly six weeks.
It was on June 10 that the Canadian singer announced his illness, supporting video. ” I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt, it comes from a virus that attacks the nerves of my ear and my face. “, he explained at the time. ” So for those who are frustrated with the cancellations of my upcoming shows, I’m just not physically able to do them. It’s pretty serious as you can see. »
The “Justice Tour” will resume in Europe, starting in Italy, before moving on to Denmark, Sweden, France, the Netherlands and, of course, Belgium, on March 20 and 21.