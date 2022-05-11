He is Ricardo Crespo, the former member of Garibaldi, sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexually abusing his little daughter | People | Entertainment

Ricardo Crespo, a former member of the Garibaldi group, was sentenced to 19 years in prison for sexual abuse against his daughter.

The RPCR Lawyers office indicated that the sentence against the singer was imposed after being found guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse.

Crespo committed sexual violence against his daughter from when she was 5 to 14 years old, according to the minor, and he details in Mexican media.

Angélica Rodríguez -mother of the assaulted minor and Crespo’s ex-wife, with whom he was married for 16 years-, filed a complaint with the Prosecutor’s Office in 2020, after the victim told her the facts.

The abused minor indicated in September 2021 that her mother and grandmother, since 2020, already knew about the attacks, but it was not until that year that she decided to report it to the authorities. The minor was subjected to studies and later the arrest warrant was issued against Crespo.

“On May 3 of this year, a Trial Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City decided to sentence Ricardo N. to 19 years in prison for having found him guilty of the crime of aggravated sexual abuse, committed continuously in tort of his daughter, the minor with a reserved identity of VCR initials, who suffered these behaviors from 5 to 14 years of age”, said RPCR Abogados.

The office also indicated that, by obtaining justice in favor of the victim, it will help her recovery. “We know that absolute compensation is impossible for victims of sexual violence for the violation of human rights to which they were subjected and the profound impact it has on them, however, this Legal Department hopes that obtaining justice will contribute to the recovery of a full life for VCR and his family,” the firm added in the statement.

Artistic career

Crespo, 46, began his artistic career in the Garibaldi group at the end of the 1990s. He also ventured into modeling before making the leap to television in 2003, in the telenovela of few fleas (Televisa), along with Natasha Dupeyrón.

He participated in at least 18 television projects, including Get on my motorcycle Y a little bit of yours. His most recent role was that of Gerry’s father in the youth series Z-Control (Netflix). He also has participations in series like The rose of Guadalupe, This story rings a bell or Sex and other secrets.

Members of the group Caballeros Cantan. Back: The actors Agustín Arana (i), Lisardo Guarinos and Ricardo Crespo. Forward: Chao (i) and Manuel Landeta.

Also, he was in get fit, program broadcast in 2018, where he was known as the ‘Hot chef’. The model appeared together with the presenter Diego Di Marco and shared simple and healthy recipes with a sensual concept, since he appeared without a shirt and showing off his muscles.

Crespo was part of the musical project the knights sing when he was arrested. (I)