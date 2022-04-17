“He is simply incredible”, De Bruyne praises Neymar

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in the history of the France team

Kevin De Bruyne and Neymar Jr are among the best players of the 21st century. The first, captain of Manchester City, shines with the English club and the Belgian selection for more than five years now while the second has never confirmed all the hopes placed in him. The two players, who are very close in terms of age (note: only a few months separate them), have a fairly logical admiration for each other. Interviewed by the media Sports BibleKevin De Bruyne said the Brazilian was the most technical player he had ever known.

“If I had to give you one of the best dribblers I’ve known, I would say Neymar, against whom I played a lot. It’s incredible. He has a technique that allows him to dribble a lot of players… He He’s quick, he’s got great mobility, he’s just amazing.” confided the midfielder about the striker.