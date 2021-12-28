“He is stronger than me” – Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

He was 9 years younger than Diego and has always lived in his shadow, the same role as a striker but opposite fate. Also trained in Argentinos Juniors, he was in the Under 16 national team before a career without rings in Italy. He lived near Naples and trained the boys

A little more than a year after the death of Diego Armando Maradona, which took place on November 25, 2020 in Tigre, Argentina, Hugo Maradona, brother of the Pibe de Oro, also died of cardiac arrest on the morning of Tuesday 28 December. The 52-year-old man lived in the Flegrean area, in Monte di Procida, in the province of Naples. Hugo Maradona died in his home, on the spot the 118 health workers who ascertained the death. Hugo was one of Diego’s younger brothers. Like him, and his other brother Raul known as “Lalo”, he embarked on a football career at a very young age: at 18 he was bought by Napoli himself, fresh champion of Italy, who turned him on loan to Ascoli.

Diego’s judgment In 1979 Raul and Hugo Maradona, 10 and 9 years old respectively, are interviewed while they dribble in the courtyard of their house in the Paternal neighborhood of Buenos Aires. At one point the interviewer turns to Hugo and asks him: “Turco, do you play for Argentinos Juniors?” “Yup”. “And what role do you play?” the interviewer urges him, “for nine” he replies. “Do you think you’re like Diego?” And Hugo: “No, because my brother is a Martian.” Instead, Diego, again in 1979, in the first interview with France Football speaking of his family he said: “I have a brother who plays better than me and has exceptional ball skills. I think it can become a crack. Now he plays in the youth teams of Argentinos Juniors ».

The National Under 16 In 1985 Hugo arrives in the first team in Argentina Juniors (the club in which the Pibe de Oro started) and at 16 years, seven months and one day he becomes the second youngest ever to make his debut with the Argentinos Juniors shirt, after his brother : a family record they still hold. For everyone he is «Diego’s brother», but already in the summer of 1985 he was part of the Albiceleste in the first Under 16 World Cup which takes place in China. Things, however, are not going well: Argentina loses the first match with Australia, draws with West Germany and wins with Congo, thanks to two goals from Maradona, one of which with a free-kick at the intersection, but not enough. They are eliminated for goal difference, by a single goal, clipping the possible story of the Maradona family who wins the World Cup (Diego had won the Under 20 in Japan in 1979).

The Italian adventure In the summer of 1987 Hugo was bought by Napoli for $ 300,000 after 19 appearances and a goal with the Argentinos Juniors shirt. It has been a while since the Italian newspapers speculated that Ferlaino was buying Maradona’s little brother, not without irony to tell the truth. His purchase was requested by Diego. He ends up on loan at Ascoli who in just one afternoon brings home three Napoli players (all on loan): Celestini, Carannante and Maradona (Hugo). It will not be an adventure to remember that in black and white, crushed by comparisons with his older brother. The two also played as opponents, on 20 September 1987 at the San Paolo in a Napoli-Ascoli 2-1. But Hugo’s career then took other paths. In 1988 it ends to Rayo Vallecano, Spain. If in Argentina they claim that Hugo is “the right-wing version of Diego”. Felines, the Rayo coach, says: “If it doesn’t work, there is a very comfortable bench in Vallecas.” Upon his arrival in Madrid, Hugo will be surprised that Rayo Vallecano’s shirt is so similar to River Plate’s, white one a diagonal stripe on the red chest. A little big problem considering that his whole family, including Diego, is a huge fan of his rivals, Boca Juniors. After the Rayo experiences in Austria, Japan and Canada follow (his last team, in 1999, was Toronto Italy), before returning to Naples and devoting himself to youth football. In past years, he also coached Boys Quarto: unlike his brother Diego, Hugo could afford the luxury of living in Naples and roaming freely, despite the heavy surname and the incredible resemblance to his better-known brother.

Three Maradona together Thanks to a break in the championships, on November 12, 1987 Diego flies to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia to play a friendly match in the ranks of Al-Ahli and then moves to Spain where on the 16th he reunites with Hugo, who arrived from Ascoli, and with Raul for wearing the white and red jersey of Granada. The Swedes score, Raul draws. Swedes still ahead and Diego 2-2. The 3-2 is from Manolo.

Politics In August 2021 it is made official the candidacy of Hugo Maradona in the center-right coalition that supported Catello Maresca, candidate for mayor of Naples. “I’m neither right nor left. And anyway, I’m Hugo and Diego was Diego, each with his own thoughts and positions ». And again «I have never dealt with politics. They told me that there is the possibility of continuing to do what I have been doing for years, which is to help children and football. I am not a politician and I don’t want to be a politician. I take care of football enough. And I would continue to do that. I want to do something for the many kids in need. Too many here have few alternatives to the road. And as if that weren’t enough, we have been at a standstill for two years due to Covid, “he said. The adventure was a failure and Hugo withdrew his candidacy before the elections.

The memory of the brother Last year, Hugo remembered his brother moved: “He was a second father. Now he is with mum and dad. ” In live television connection, Hugo Maradona also recalled how Diego had had “all the problems in the world, he hurt himself, but Diego was a good person”, also adding that shortly after “we should have met at Christmas” .