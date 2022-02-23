”He is suffering, he plays in a team of mercenaries”

2022-02-23

The French press has pointed out certain attitudes of Leo Messi at PSG. For the local media, the striker is still not adapting to his new life in Paris and is suffering from it. As if that were not enough, there are images that feed this version.

The ‘bombazo’ that Barcelona wanted to close and was frustrated by Messi

The PSG hit first in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid and the repercussions for his celebration in the goal of Mbappein the last few minutes, they continue because new images appear every time.

While the team is on top of the Frenchman hugging him for the late goal, a Messi distant in the celebration, looking anywhere and we could even say with discomfort. Something that we never saw him do as a Barça player.

In France they assure that the player continues to suffer adaptation to PSG and these images fill his future at the club with uncertainty.