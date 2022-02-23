”He is suffering, he plays in a team of mercenaries”

2022-02-23
The French press has pointed out certain attitudes of Leo Messi at PSG. For the local media, the striker is still not adapting to his new life in Paris and is suffering from it. As if that were not enough, there are images that feed this version.
The PSG hit first in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid and the repercussions for his celebration in the goal of Mbappein the last few minutes, they continue because new images appear every time.
While the team is on top of the Frenchman hugging him for the late goal, a Messi distant in the celebration, looking anywhere and we could even say with discomfort. Something that we never saw him do as a Barça player.
In France they assure that the player continues to suffer adaptation to PSG and these images fill his future at the club with uncertainty.
“Messi is suffering at PSG, it is a team of mercenaries. They do not play beautiful or spectacular football or as a team, they win because one day Neymar appears, another day Messi, Mbappé and they solve the ballot, but as a team they are not defined,” he said. Carles Rexachthe man who traveled from Barcelona to Rosario to see Leo and make him sign for the Blaugrana team.
”He went to a team that has been formed based on checkbooks that they play for themselves. Instead, Barcelona played for Messi. Messi here (in Barcelona) was the icing on the cake and that makes it very difficult for him to find a team that has that relationship: club and player. His time at Barcelona will be unrepeatable, ”said the Catalan scout on the Super Deportivo Radio program.
On a possible return of the Argentine, Rexach it was forceful. “Messi is obliged to return to Barcelona whatever he wants. I would like him to stay and live in Barcelona. His football life has to end here”.
And to close, he said that ”the truth about Messi’s departure has not yet been known and will surely be known over time. I would have liked him to retire at Barcelona because he was born here”.