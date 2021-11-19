“He is the best young full-back in Europe” »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

LAROMA24.IT (Matteo Vitale) – In recent days Diogo Dalot has often been compared to the Rome of José Mourinho and this is absolutely no coincidence. The Special One’s passion for Manchester United’s Portuguese full-back comes from afar and the Roma coach has praised Dalot several times in the past. Immediately after the purchase, which in itself shows satisfaction, Mourinho spent important words for the young Portuguese winger, now 22 years old and among the first goals of Tiago Pinto to reinforce the right band. It is worth remembering when the coach went to see a game of the Manchester United U-23 to closely follow Diogo’s recovery, despite his team experiencing a negative moment from the point of view of results. Here are all the compliments made by the Special One a Dalot:

June 6, 2018: “Diogo is an extremely talented defender, he has all the qualities to quickly become a great player for this team. He has all the attributes a full back needs: physicality, tactical intelligence and technical qualities, all combined with the mentality of the Academy of Porto, which prepares players for the maturity required for professional football. Of those his age, he is the best full-back in Europe and we all believe he has a great future at United“.

19 September 2018, after the debut: “I think Dalot was good, but I want to talk about both full backs. Shaw played as he has been doing since the beginning of the season, Dalot is already one of the best right-backs in Europe. He has a lifetime to play for United“.

21 September 2018: “Why don’t you play the next one? In his adaptation process I want him to play completely rested, so he doesn’t play tomorrow. He will play on Tuesday. It’s hard enough to play for United at 19, coming from another country and after a major injury. It does not need to face any other difficulties. For those who did not know him well, he proved that he is not a player who is only here to train, but who is here to play for his place. He is a really nice player“.

December 6, 2018, after a draw with theArsenal: “The little boy Diogo, fantastic. Fantastic. I think that Gary Neville must be thinking that Manchester United have a very good full-back for the next 10 years“.

December 9, 2018: “Everyone knows it has fantastic potential. I don’t want to make comparisons, especially for the number of trophies, but he is probably the same age as Gary Neville was when he arrived in the first team. Probably can follow in Neville’s footsteps and be United full-back for more than 10 years, with the right conditions to improve, because as I said he is 19 years old“. He then added: “It is important not to forget that he is 19, we must not ask him for great solidity, because he is a child. It just came in Premier League after 4-5 Portuguese league games. We are happy, now it’s December, he will have more opportunities to play, gain experience and be what we hired him for: Manchester United full-back for 10 years“.

The estimate is reciprocated, as shown by three different statements by Diogo Dalot on Mourinho. The first, the November 29, 2018: “José was a great influence on my arrival here. It was very important. He pushed me to come here and the way he believed in me was very positive. That’s why I’m here, José is one of the big reasons I’m here“. The second, the December 6, 2018: “Jose Mourinho transfers all his experience and knowledge of football to all of us, not just me. I think he is one of the best coaches ever and for me to be trained and to learn from him is a dream come true“. The third, last January:”When did you say I was the best full-back in Europe? It was a phrase that I have kept with me to this day. That he said it is even more special because we all know he is a fantastic coach, one of the best ever and that sentence gave me a little more responsibility“.