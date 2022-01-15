“He is the brother of a terrorist” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Marinelli

The man – who claims to have bombs with him – is said to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui, known as Lady al Qaeda, a terrorist in prison at Carswell Air Force Base in Forth Worth, and asks for her release.

A gunman took in some faithful hostage in a Texas synagogue, five miles from Dallas / Forth Worth Airport. According to the network Abc News, the man – who claims to have bombs with him – would be the brother of a terrorist in prison at Carswell Air Force Base in Forth Worth, Aafia Siddiqui, and would like to secure the release of the woman of Pakistani origin, known to counter-terrorism as Lady al Qaeda and sentenced to 86 years in prison for attempting to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan in 2008.

state the Colleyville Police Department, where the synagogue is located, to spread the news: while the Shabbat function was in progress, broadcast in livestreaming on the Facebook page of the Congregation Beth Israel, man – identified as Muhammad Siddiqui – allegedly took Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker hostage and three other people. Just through the live broadcast, followed until the interruption by about 8 thousand people, they heard the words of man, who cited Islam and sister, and the early stages of the negotiation with the police.

The FBI agents would deal with Siddiqui directly, explained to Cnn Dara Nelson, Colleyville police sergeant. We are carrying on a Swat operationlocal police explained on Twitter. All residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated. Please avoid the area. Siddiqui repeated several times of be ready to die, but he also mentioned his own children and claimed he didn’t want to hurt anyone. I am closely monitoring the hostage situation in the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter. We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers. Even the White House, an official explained to Nbc, closely monitor the situation.

The condemnation of Aafia Siddiqui, he wrote Foreign Policy in a 2014 article, he had sparked major protests in Pakistan. The verdict was on the front pages of every major newspaper, explained a US State Department cable released by WikiLeaks. Many articles condemned the United States and argued that it arose out of prejudice towards Muslims. Certainly, Isis has tried several times to exchange Siddiqui, who will turn 50 on March 2, with American hostages: over the years the US government has been offered the release of journalist James Foley and aid worker Kayla Mueller, both killed, but also of soldier Bowe Bergdahl, kidnapped in 2009 by the Haqqani network in Afghanistan and freed in 2014.

Neuroscientist graduated from MIT in Boston and with a doctorate from Brandeis, Siddiqui had returned to Pakistan after 11 September. It was Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, considered the mastermind of the attacks, who made the name under torture during an interrogation, revealing that the woman financed al Qaeda and worked as a courier for the terrorists. She had since been on the FBI’s most wanted terrorist list, the only woman ever to have been a part of it.

Arrested in Afghanistan by local police in 2008 for found in possession of suspicious chemicals, she had been detained by the FBI at the Bagram base: just during the interrogation, she had managed to get hold of a rifle, shooting at FBI agents and members of the US military. Wounded by a soldier, she was hospitalized and then extradited to the United States, where she was sentenced – at the end of a process called farce by Pakistanis – February 3, 2010. Siddiqui and his family, however, have always denied any accusation: the woman, according to them, is the victim of an American maneuver.

