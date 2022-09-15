he is the man who accompanies her everywhere, after her breakup with Gerard Piqué

Cafu hasn’t said his compatriot is a better footballer (overall) than them, let alone had the audacity to compare their careers. He simply commented, in MARCA Sport Weekend, that Neymar Júnior looks better technically than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Many were surprised after reading the double world champion’s statement, but it should be clarified that he only referred to technical quality, skill: “Technically, (Neymar) is better than Messi. Neymar is technically better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

In fact, he was encouraged to say that he hadn’t met anyone more technical than the São Paulo playmaker: “What Neymar lacked was the responsibility of being a crack. He has to take responsibility for being a crack, because he is a crack. I haven’t seen better players technically than Neymar.”

If Brazil’s current 10 couldn’t get to the same level as Cris and Lio, it’s because he lacked focus, dedication and mentality. He never focused 100% on football:

“What Neymar lacked was to assume the responsibility of leader, captain, crack. 100% dedication to football. Say, “I’m going to devote myself 100% to what I know how to do, which is to play football.”

He was no better than Neymar, but he focused and worked so hard that he left his mark. And in his position, he managed to be the most outstanding:

“I’m not better than Neymar, but I’m better as a right-back. In my position, I was the best. Because? Because I dedicated myself to this, I worked to be the best at my job. I dedicated myself to being a professional athlete.”

Despite not being a centre-forward, Neymar has recently passed the 400 official goals mark. He was twice in the TOP 3 of the Ballon d’Or.

Neymar couldn’t sit on the throne in the days of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Maybe he has a few more years to try.