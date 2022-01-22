“He is the reincarnation of god”: born a calf with 3 eyes and 4 lobes

Great curiosity and a stir has caused the birth of a in India calf female “with 3 eyes and 4 lobes“. The photos of the animal immediately made the rounds of the web, with a crowd of onlookers who quickly formed in the stable where the unusual animal is located. The birth in question took place on the 13th of this month in the district of Rajnandgaon. , in the state of Chhattisgarh, in the northeastern part of the subcontinent.

According to the local veterinarian, a rare genetic malformation would have determined the singular appearance of the calf, but, despite the scientific explanation, for the Hindu faithful that animal would be a real miracle, a “ reincarnation of the god Shiva “. To fuel this belief is both the fact that that puppy has 3 eyes and 4 lobes just like the depictions of the divinity and the coincidence between the birth of the animal and the celebrations for Makar Sankranti, the Hindu festival of the sun and the harvest. Kamlesh However, Chaudhary, a local veterinarian, is trying to convince people of the anything but supernatural nature of the birth of the beast: “ It shouldn’t be considered a miracle. Such things happen due to the abnormal development of the embryo. Typically, these calves are very poor in health “.

As more and more curious people come to pay homage to the reincarnation of the god, offering the puppy sticks of incense, coconuts and money, Neeraj Chandel, owner of the calf, is denouncing the grave goods to the Indian press. Health problems the animal suffers from due to those physical anomalies: “ As soon as he was born, I thought the third eyelid on his forehead was a wound. This monstrous calf also has an unusually long tongue, and has a hard time getting breastfeeding. She does not get enough milk from her mother. Also, all the people who want to worship him and go into the barn to touch him make him nervous “.