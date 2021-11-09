he is the second best midfielder at Fantasy Football

Aramu’s numbers at Fantasy Football

Aramu has so far played 9 out of 12 games (only 7 as a starter), putting on the scoresheet 4 goals and 2 assists. After +4 with Roma, his fantasy media shot up to 7.89, really fantastic: think that at the moment he is the second best midfielder in Fantasy Football, behind only Roma Pellegrini (among those with at least half plus one of the overall appearances) who leads this special ranking with his 7.95. A trifle was therefore far away: at moments the Venezia specialist even managed to take the palm of leader of the department when they arrived at the November break. The shots from the spot certainly help, but they are by no means his only weapon: who knows who well knows who continues to collect his repetition bonuses, regardless of the opponent on duty in the championship.