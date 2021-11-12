he is the sexiest man

The beloved Jennifer Aniston on Instagram she congratulated her longtime colleague and friend through stories Paul Rudd, expressing all his enthusiasm for the title he has just been awarded. At the age of fifty-two the handsome actor was nominated Sexiest man in the world, according to the US magazine People. Rudd already at the time of his debut with the character of Josh in the series Clueless he had bewitched all American teenagers, and today, despite having achieved the status of a mature man, he continues to do so.

Jennifer herself has explicitly admitted how much he is fascinating, writing: “This makes me so happy. We’ve all known it all along, but Paul Rudd is officially The sexiest man in the world according to People! ” with the addition of sharing the photo shoot organized by the magazine for Paul himself. In addition, the woman has fished out from the albums of the past an amarcord photo of both, dating back to the film The object of my desire.

In the film, the couple respectively play the characters of Nina (Jennifer), a social worker who by chance finds herself having to host George (Paul) in her own home, falling madly in love with him. The shot stolen from the set in 1998 was accompanied by the caption that reads: “You don’t get old, which is strange. But we love you anyway “. Many others on the web think like the protagonist of Friends and they are creating in these hilarious hours collage of images of Paul taken after many years in which he seems not to have changed one iota.

Jennifer Aniston Paul Rudd: That time they both starred in Friends

Maybe some don’t know it or don’t remember it, but The object of my desire it wasn’t the only set the pair of friends shared. In fact, during the last two seasons of the show Friends, Rudd played the role of Mike Hannigan, husband of Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), a longtime friend of Rachel (Jennifer). Rudd also confessed to the microphones of People that recently he and his daughter Darby made a together rewatch of the program, since the latter had never seen it, considering that it was born after the final season which ended in 2004. A tender father and daughter moment for Rudd who feels only such and not the sexiest man at the world, as the rest of the world considers it.