“He is the story of this club”

ROME – Lazio greets Pino Wilson, the unforgettable captain of the first Scudetto dated 1974. Together with the coach Maestrelli and the striker Chinaglia they were the faces of that team that made history. They will rest together in the Maestrelli family chapel at the Prima Porta cemetery. Before the burial, at 11 at the church of Cristo Re in viale Mazzini, the funeral to give the last farewell to Pino. He suddenly left, leaving an incredible void in every Lazio region. Yesterday Formello’s management paraded to the funeral parlor open at 10 in the Campidoglio. Tare was accompanied by Manzini, Rao and De Martino.

The funeral of Pino Wilson and the words of Immobile

Lots of people at the church already before 11, the starting time of the mass. For Lazio present Ciro Immobile, Danilo Cataldi and Manuel Lazzari. Then Igli Tare, the secretary Armando Calveri and the team managers Manzini and Derkum. Immobile, to the reporters present, issued some statements: “I am happy that the Lega has accepted Lazio’s proposal for the red captain’s armband and I am proud of it. Pino is the history of Lazio, the history of the club we belong to. A great captain of the Italian champion team. His disappearance so suddenly is a great pain, it has left us all very sad. We dedicated the victory in Cagliari to him even if it happened earlier, let’s try to give him the one with Venice to the family and do something for him. Lazio in 1974? We always take from history that teaches us many things. Pino taught us to fight to win, we always try to take from the best and he was one of them. “

The words of Massimo Maestrelli and the banner of the fans

Banner from Curva Nord fans to honor Pino Wilson: “Always with your head held high: on the pitch and in life. In triumph and in the dust. Hello captain!”. Also moving is the letter from Massimo Maestrelli, son of Tommaso, who had an incredible bond with Pino: “Hello captain, in my eyes you have always been. With your way of being it is unmistakable style: high shoulders and straight back. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to have shared unforgettable moments with you, on that train journey. you told your story. The first memories in Tor di Quinto where shoes and mallets were mixed with rifles, bullets and targets. We are not able to fully rejoice after the victory in Cagliari, the history of Lazio teaches us. You came to our house with the pastarelle and you gave us a lot of strength, you were constant and you helped us. You and the kids were everything for dad. A human dream that has come true. I always came to hug you after the game. Now there is a new path, you will rest with your loved ones: the coach, Giorgio. Rest with them. Only you could have been the captain of that crazy team. Goodbye Captain. “