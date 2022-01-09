he is the strongest, Federer and Nadal are the greatest- Corriere.it

The case of Covid and Djokovic: Novak in the unloved circuit, Nadal universally admired, Federer the god of tennis. The Serbian’s ferocity draws from the same dark pit from which the unscientific follies, the beating to the line judge, the ringworm no-Vax come

If all of us – which we already have our whims and our roughness – had won twenty Grand Slams, we would also be unbearable to ourselves. That said, what is happening in Australia helps to better understand who are the three greatest tennis players in history, and what ghosts they carry inside. Tennis is the most cerebral of games. a cross between boxing and chess. A fool can win the 100-meter Olympic final, he can break all swimming records, he can even become a great footballer; but I will never be a good tennis player. It goes without saying Novak Djokovic (and not Novax Djokovid: no one responsible for the name he bears, and the names are never crippled), Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, immense tennis players, they are also very intelligent men. So why? Why is Djokovic stubborn enough to be locked up in a center for illegal immigrants, and to expose himself to an ugly world figure? Everyone knows that Djokovic is unloved on the circuit.

No one can say that they have been wronged or have received a bad word from Nadal, who universally admired

; at the limit, those who do not know him may find him a bit boring (while in everyday life he is delightful and also loves to talk about topics that he avoids in public, such as politics). Federer as a young man screamed on the pitch and smashed rackets; then he learned to govern himself, and showed a precocious maturity, thanks also to a very present wife and four children (Nadal, in addition to paying taxes in his country, spends a lot to take care of disadvantaged children, but his children do not has yet). Djokovic plays the friend, congratulates the opponents who beat him – after the elimination in the first round of the Rio Olympics he hugged Del Potro for half a minute -, praises the journalists, harangues the audience in at least five languages, goes in TV at Fiorello, he imitates his rivals, he also knows how to laugh at himself; but sometimes it fails to rule its dark side. Difficult childhood, the shadows of war, a slower and more complex construction than Roger and Rafa, the discovery of the problems and limitations of his own body: many things may have conditioned him. But most of all, Djokovic a real fighter; indeed, a real killer. Federer the god of tennis, Nadal his Prometheus. Federer plays dancing thanks to his natural gift, Nadal has risen to Olympus thanks to his superior intelligence and his extraordinary ability to fight. But Djokovic on the pitch is the most ferocious. The one who plays the important points with surgical clarity. That at the Foro Italico cancels a match point (again in Del Potro) with a short millimeter ball. A ferocity from which he draws from the same dark pit from which the unscientific follies, the balls to the line judge, the No-Vax ringworm that led him first to take Covid in an absurd self-organized tournament in the middle of the pandemic, then to get into the Australian mess.

With the doubt that, if he had not announced his arrival and his medical exemption on social media, nothing would have happened. And that behind the pride of the Serbian homeland, of Slavic affiliation, of the irreducibility of the free hitter, there is one of the many crafty ones who bring the tax residence to Monte Carlo in order not to pay taxes. Forgetting that a champion is never alone; a sample, or should be, an example for millions of people, who – more or less willingly – pay taxes and make vaccines. In the end, this story will also confirm that Djokovic is the strongest, but Federer and Nadal are the greatest.

