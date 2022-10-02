He is the uncle of the former FF minister. AA. Soto Jiménez, the landowner murdered along with two employees in PP

The former Minister of the Armed Forces, José Miguel Soto Jiménez, confirmed that he is his uncle, the landowner Juan Jose Soto Cornielmurdered this Sunday along with two employees, on his farm in Rancho Manuel de la Isabela, in Puerto Plata.

General Soto Jiménez said that the reports it has is that they would have been Haitians those who committed the triple homicide, but who goes to the farm of his paternal uncle where the event occurred.

“We hereby report the tragic news of the murder of my paternal uncle Juan José Soto along with two of his employees, on his farm in Rancho Manuel de la Isabela… Preliminary report on the murder of my uncle denounces that it was Haitians who killed him , I have no other details, but I am traveling to the site to find out,” he wrote on Twitter.

Of the other three dead, only the employee Gilberto Basilio was identified. The identity of the deceased woman has not been released.

It was said that the Haitian who worked with the cattle is not in the place and the Police are investigating his whereabouts.

Agents from the Scientific Police, representatives from the Public Ministry and other investigative bodies have arrived at the farm located in Estero Hondo.

Preliminary versions show that the victims would have had their throats cut.