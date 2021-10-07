“He is the worst Chris in Hollywood”: this is who Chris Pratt is and why in the last few hours he has been the victim of a wave of hatred on social media

It’s bad air on Twitter for the actor Chris Pratt. A tweet by TV author Amy Berg entitled “One has to go”And all hell broke loose. The tweet was divided into four photos with the four Chris from Hollywood: Pratt, in fact; Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Chris Pine. The game of who I throw from the tower, however, immediately took a bad turn for Pratt. Rejected not so much as an actor, but as a public man. On Buzzfeed.com the story is told in detail in its most absurd side. That is, in geese hours, Twitter users were unleashed against the 41-year-old interpreter of Star-Lord in cinecomic Marvel.

Some have criticized him for wearing a t-shirt with the “Don’t tread on me” flag (reference to the famous Gadsen flag used in the American Revolutionary War by settlers as well as by the US national football team, but recently also used from the Tea Party), who for defending the Hillsong Evangelical Church, of which the actor is a part, because according to somecused to be anti-LGBTQ; who, finally, for having expressed conservative political positions even if, as they write on Buzzfeed, Pratt has never expressed a specific intention of belonging to the Republican party. Several unequivocal stigmata, according to Twitter users.

The first is the “familiar” one, that is, of having oneself married in second marriage to Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, former Republican governor of California. Then there is the dispute of being followers of several right-wing accounts. Still: he is the only one among the Avengers who has not signed up for the fundraising campaign for Democratic candidate in the November presidential election, Joe Biden. Finally, he posted a joking tweet: “With everything going on in the world, it’s more important than ever that you vote. Ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Everyday. Several times a day. Vote. And I? I’ll tell you EXACTLY who to vote for… ”, he wrote encouraging his followers to vote for the People’s Choice Award nominated film Onward (featuring Barley Lightfoot’s character).

“The next People’s Choice Awards 2020 are the most significant vote in the history of mankind,” he concluded with irony. In short, a Naziskin of photonic proportions. Poor Pratt probably didn’t even expect such a fuss. And his fellow Marvel superheroes have come to his aid. Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) fervent democratic supporter, Sanders sector to be clear, has asked everyone to calm down, calling this web lynching “madness”. Zoe Saldana quoted in her defense a line from a passage by Tupac (“no matter how hard it is, chest out, head held high and you’ll get by”) while the verb of Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man): “A good Christian of solid principles (…) who has just got married and lives in a family where there are civil and very valuable speeches. A suggestion: if you want to talk to Chris delete your social media accounts, sit down, examine your conscience on your defects and work on them ”. Moral of the social story: Pratt has remained at the top of the trends for hours like never before in an already long and rich career as an actor.