“He is the wrong purchase …”, Manchester is divided on Cristiano Ronaldo

On the eve of the Manchester Derby between United and City, the Red Devils split over Cristiano Ronaldo: the attack on the former Juventus

Back ‘home’ at the end of a troubled summer, the impact of Cristiano Ronaldo on the Manchester United it was undeniably significant. Nine goals and an assist in twelve appearances so far are true extraterrestrial numbers, but they don’t seem to be enough for his Red Devils to take flight. And after the many expectations at the start of the season, the environment is starting to collapse around Solskjaer’s formation.

At the center of the criticism, however, there is not only the Danish coach. Among insiders, former players and fans, there are many who blame the last market of the Manchester United. The arrival of Ronaldo it was just the icing on the cake, of a session that saw champions such as Sancho and Varane arrive at Old Trafford, and more.

“Ronaldo is the wrong purchase!”, Comes the ‘broadside’ of the former Liverpool

Guilty of not having brought any balance to the Red Devils, the last market of Solskjaer has been put under judgment by the universe Premier League: “They want too many protagonists, when it would have been better to have players capable of completing the team”, wand the former Liverpool, John Barnes, who explained to the local media: “A Sancho it had been said that it would be the future of the club. Now he is a second-rate footballer, after the arrival of Ronaldo. The purchase of the former Dortmund was not a mistake, that of Ronaldo was ”.

And again: “There is no balance to the United. Sancho was bought for 80 million euros, he should be one of the reference players in attack. Instead, he is there relegated to the bench. I’m really sorry for him, as well as for Rashford And Greenwood. The truth is that Ronaldo And Bruno Fernandes they are too dominant ”.