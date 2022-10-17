He joins the MCU! Harrison Ford to play General ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross in new Captain America movie

After a series of rumors it has already become official. Harrison Ford will be General Ross in the MCU and will debut with the character in Phase 5 with the movie Captain America: New World Order. We tell you everything we know.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to be filled with great celebrities and now it will have Harrison Ford among its ranks.

Harrison Ford will be General Ross: who is this character?

The actor known for franchises starwars and Indiana Jones will take the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross that already existed in the MCU.

The character was played by the Oscar winner William Hurt since The incredible Hulk in 2008, until Black Widow in 2021. However, Hurt died at the age of 71 in March 2022.

general ross thunderbolt

William Hurt was General “Thunderbolt” Ross during several MCU movies. Photo: Marvel Studios

Since then there was already talk about the possibility of replacing the character and we finally know who will continue to give him life.

General Ross is also pBetty’s father, Hulk’s romantic interest that we haven’t seen since 2008 played by Liv Tyler.

In the comics, he has a great obsession with destroying the Hulk and even becomes what he hates the most, as he ends up gaining powers and he becomes the Red Hulk/Red Hulk.

In this form, he has super strength, durability, and healing factor. One difference from the normal Hulk is that Ross’s skin generates intense heat that he can release with different parts of his body.

net hulk

Photo: Marvel Comics

Another important detail is that in the comics in General Ross creates the Thunderbolts groupmade up of pure reformed anti-heroes and villains who are capable of killing if the mission requires it.

We will also see this team in the MCU with their own movie. In the D23 it was said that it will settle for Yelena Belova (FlorencePugh) Red Guardian (David Harbour), USAgent (Wyatt Russell), bucky barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and task master (Olga Kurylenko).

We still don’t know if Harrison Ford will be General Ross in this movie. So far, this group has been put together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss).

thunderbolts

Take a look at Marvel’s Thunderbolts team. Photo: Marvel Studios

What else do we know about the new Captain America movie

According to the specialized medium dead linewe will see that Harrison Ford will be General Ross in the movie Captain America: New World Order. Which will be the first movie where we see Anthony Mackie as Cap (Previously we saw him in a series with the Winter Soldier).

There are no more details about the plot of this movie yet; however, characters we met in Falcon and the Winter Soldier What Lieutenant Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramírez), who will be the new Falcon; and Mr. Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly).

It is also confirmed that a character that we saw in The incredible Hulk. Is about Samuel Sterns/The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson), who due to gamma ray exposure becomes a hyper-intelligent megalomaniac leader.

Likewise, there is a huge controversy because the film will present Will know (Shira Haas), a Israeli superheroine and mutant.