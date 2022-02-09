He kicks the cat, Zouma is put out of the squad by West Ham and receives a fine of 300 thousand euros. More than 190,000 signatures collected to ask for a criminal action

Kurt Zouma and his violence on the house cat become a coincidence. In fact, indignation is growing in the United Kingdom towards the former Chelsea defender and now at West Ham, with 11 appearances in the French national team, who posted a video on social media in which he can be seen committing violence (kicks, slaps and throws as if it were a object) on one of his cats. An inexplicable behavior, of which the 27-year-old footballer then apologized (“I am deeply sorry for anyone who was shocked by the video and I assure you that our two cats are fine and loved by our family: it was an isolated incident”), but by now the video had gone viral, arousing indignation.

A petition on change.org asking for his indictment, underlining that in England “there are already laws that punish animal abuse”, has already been signed by more than 190 thousand people, and so has the RSPCA (‘Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’), which requested the intervention of Scotland Yard. “It is a shocking video – underlined an RSPCA spokesman -: It is never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, whether for punishment or other”.

| BREAKING: Video obtained by The Sun shows West Ham United star Kurt Zouma repeatedly kicking his cat across the floor like a football [GRAPHIC] pic.twitter.com/Bq2oH6Eaiz – Politics UK  (@PoliticsForUK) February 7, 2022

To make matters worse, the fact that, while public opinion was also asking for concrete actions from West Ham, which now due to Zouma’s behavior risks losing one of its sponsors, the London team manager David Moyes yesterday sera sent his defender on the field in the 1-0 win against Watford. Overwhelmed by criticism, Moyes replied that “I am a great lover of animals, but I must also think about what is best for my team.” Zouma was booed loudly at every intervention of him during the game, even by his own fans and not just by those of Watford. Meanwhile, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has also asked that the player be prosecuted and banned from West Ham. Conservative MP Chris Packman said that “Moyes’ decision to let Zouma play was absolutely unfortunate. I also think that if this footballer had posted a video showing him taking drugs or beating his partner or his children, he would have automatically been indicted. So I wonder what he is waiting for to intervene ». Meanwhile, the controversy continues.

Today, with guilty delay, in front of the chorus of general blame, West Ham decided to suspend the defender, imposing a record fine of 250 thousand pounds (about 300 thousand euros).

The cats were taken away from the footballer’s home

The cats were taken from Kurt Zouma’s house. The Essex police have made it known that they have opened an “urgent investigation” on the recommendation of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, but in the meantime the animal rights NGO has taken the cats and taken care of them. “Cats are safe and under our attention,” said a spokesperson.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– Indonesia, released the crocodile that had been prisoner of a tire in the neck for six years

– The story of the dog Zelda, a sad princess in a kennel

– Covid, New York deer test positive for Omicron, first time in wild animals. Experts fear new variants

– A lonely cat found a kitten to spend the rest of her life with

– Parrot steals a GoPro camera and films his own flight to New Zealand

– The rescue of Walter, a fox cub whose tail was amputated for esoteric rituals

– Chile, the true story of a seagull and the cat (with its owner) who taught her to fly

– Wasabi, the “spicy” cat has become the most cuddly of his siblings

– The cat Yang nominated for the Pdsa Order of Merit Award: he is the one who cuddles patients in an English hospital

– The beautiful story of the father who didn’t want a dog in the house until a puppy changed his life

– The dead companion was awake when she was hit, a fox was rescued and rescued

– Tiziano Ferro has adopted a dog destined for euthanasia: “Welcome home Gianni”

– The brains of domestic cats are getting smaller and smaller due to man’s “fault”

– Switzerland: referendum in Basel to protect monkeys and demand respect for their dignity

– From a zoo in Ukraine to a sanctuary in South Africa, a 10 thousand kilometer journey to a new life for five lions and a tiger

– Mother cat keeps her kittens with her in a parking lot until help arrives

– Covid, the nose of dogs “beats” rapid tests: their sensitivity is 98-100 percent

– The story of Rosemary, the 11-pound Chihuahua dog who is reborn losing half his weight

– United States: a dog risks dying in a burning car, is saved by the heroic gesture of a deputy sheriff

– In Colombia, Pablo Escobar’s hippos have become an “invasive species”

– In Iceland, the government aims to stop whaling from 2024

– The dog Briciola emerges at the Quirinale and crosses the courtyard of honor not far from President Mattarella

– The story of the dog Bone, left to himself on a mattress, is now looking for a second chance

– So a woman rescued a stray dog ​​trapped in ice

– The beautiful story of Timo, the cat rescued from the cold who became the mascot of a school in Turkey

– Shock in the United States: police shot an eight-month-old dog for “barking too much”

– Tortured with an electrician’s tie around his neck, dog rescued from suffocation

– Here is Eris, the dog with the longest muzzle in the world

– From Sicily to Turin, Hope’s story: the cat without eyes thrown in the garbage has managed to change her life