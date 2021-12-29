He kills 54 years old at home, caught by the police

The alleged shooter who last night killed a 54-year-old man with a firearm in a family home in Lampenberg, in the canton of Basel-Landschaft, was caught by the police after a long escape that ended in the early afternoon. The man, a law enforcement spokesman told the Keystone-Ats agency, was armed at the time of his arrest, but allowed himself to be arrested without resistance. Although clarifications are still ongoing, the police assume that he is the perpetrator.

The suspect, who was also searched in a helicopter, has “a family relationship with the victim,” added the police spokesman. Law enforcement officers do not provide any other information, except that the victim and the alleged shooter lived in the same house.

Previously the police had released the photo and the characteristics of the wanted man: he is a young man of slim build and about 188 cm tall, who wore a dark blue winter jacket, black trousers and black shoes. He had asked to contact the police immediately in case of sighting. Fortunately, as mentioned, in the early afternoon the manhunt was successful.