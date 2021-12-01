He kills his pregnant friend, then practices a caesarean with a cutter to keep the fetus: sentenced 27 years old

First, she lured her pregnant friend to a fake baby shower, a party to celebrate the arrival of the new baby. Then he killed her by beating her to death with a brick, with a cutter he performed a caesarean section removing the fetus from her womb, hid the corpse, and with the baby in her arms – which fortunately was saved, the mother was in the 36th week gestation – she ran to the hospital to ask for help and pretended she was the mother.

It is the horror sequence starring a 27-year-old from the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, Rozalba Maria Grime, who was sentenced to 57 years in prison for aggravated murder, attempted murder of a child, concealment of a corpse, obstruction of justice, kidnapping of a child and denial of the rights of a newborn.

The victim is 24-year-old Flavia Godinho Mafra, and the facts date back to last August.

The woman seems to have studied the crime in detail and had been working on it for some time. In addition to planning the crime of her friend she had, in fact, staged a pregnancy in turn, so as not to arouse suspicion when she would have kept the baby with her.

Once the 27-year-old arrived at the hospital, it took little for the doctors to understand that the woman had certainly not given birth recently, and they filed a complaint.

The investigations made it possible to discover the body in a short time, while the child was entrusted to his father and the rest of his family.

