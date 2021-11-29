“He kissed me like my husband did,” marries a cow who believes she is the reincarnated spouse

Marry a cow convinced that it is the dead and reincarnated husband. Khim Hang, 74, who lives in the northeastern province of Kratie in Cambodia, claimed to have been kissed by that cow and to have seen in that gesture the same kind of kisses that her husband gave her. The animal then followed her and showed a docile temperament, just like her spouse, which is why he wanted to marry her.

The 74-year-old, as reported by the Sun, is convinced that the husband has reincarnated in the animal, so in marriage the two can be together again. The woman welcomed the animal into the house after the rite, prepared the bed for him and looked after him just as she did with her man: ” cow be my husband because whatever he does … is exactly like my husband did when he was alive, ”said the woman.

A thesis confirmed by the couple’s son who, in turn, admitted that he perceives the spirit of the father when he is close to the animal. The woman prohibited her children from selling or mistreating her cow after his death and to take care of him as if he were their father.

