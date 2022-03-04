He knows that Chivas needs him and Matías Almeyda spoke about his return to the Flock

Matias Almeyda broke the silence about his return to Chivas

March 04, 2022 07:30 a.m.

The Argentine coach Matias Almeyda In an interview for North American media, he made clear his contractual situation and, incidentally, about his possible return to goats, team that needs it more than ever.

Matias Almeyda in an annoyed tone, he assured that although he likes that his name sounds to take command of Chivasit is not his intention to do so at this time and he will let time do the talking.

On the other hand, he was energetic in pointing out that he is not for sale, in relation to the fact that his name always appears when Chivas is in trouble. But he did emphasize that no one from the Flock environment has called him.

What does Matías Almeyda think about returning to Chivas?

“Anyone who is in the world of football can say that the one who is selling is me, and I am not selling myself. I am far from that. Many people can do it on purpose so that they do not call me, and others who can do it because they want to see me in Mexican soccer, because they know the affection and love that I have for that league, but nobody has had contact with me“, Downloaded Almeyda.

