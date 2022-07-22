He landed in the United States and in immigration they took away his visa for a reason he did not understand: “I’m coming on vacation”

There is always the risk that a foreigner will have their US visa taken away if their situation seems suspicious to any of the immigration officials, who screen travelers at the border. Justly That was the case of Marian Gastélum, a young Mexican woman who was traveling to Seattle, Washington, on vacation.but when he entered the North American country everything went wrong. They took away her visa and deported her to her country. She never imagined that a rest trip would become the worst nightmare of his life.

The young woman shared through her TikTok account, @mariangasdiaz, the terrible anecdote she experienced a few weeks ago at the airport. She planned to go on vacation to the United States for a month.even had the round trip flight already purchased, so he set off to get to the city of Seattle, but one of the immigration officials prevented him from accessing it.

A tiktoker explained the reason why they took away her US visa

The Mexican had worked a few years ago as an au pair, so at that time he had a work visa and lived for some time in that country. In 2020 that visa expired, so he processed one again, but now as a tourist, with which he planned to travel to Washington to stay for a month at a friend’s house.

When he arrived at the airport, the immigration agent questioned her about her trip and asked him some aspects that he thought necessary: ​​like who would he stay with and what would he do in the country. She said in her video that she answered truthfully, but the officer did not agree, since considered it suspicious and transferred it to a review.

The authority took her to different offices to continue questioning her about her vacations, but everything took on a more intense tone when they took his belongings: Your luggage, your documents and your phone were left in the hands of immigration officials. Later, a woman from the staff of that office returned her cell phone to continue with the investigation: “She gave me my cell phone and told me ‘show me the phone number of who you are going to stay with’… I showed her the cell phone and she told me that, if he was well, that we marked him ”.

A tiktoker said why they took away her US visa

Finally the policewoman told Marian that she was a suspicious passenger, since on her phone she still had contact with some of her colleagues who had been part of the au pair program. They did not let her enter Seattle and even took away her visa, believing that she wanted to travel to settle down and return to work as a nanny.

the young He explained to them that it was all a misunderstanding. and that she had even bought her ticket back to Mexico, but all her attempts were unsuccessful. They ended up removing her visa and escorting her to a flight back to her city. She came home scared, sad and with broken dreams. The only good thing was that the entire time her belongings were confiscated she was unable to communicate with her family.

The Mexican said that until now she did not know why it had been canceled, because she always spoke the truth. However, her story became so viral that hundreds of tiktokers commented on her video and drew some conclusions: among them was the idea that perhaps the officials considered the family with which he was staying to be his new host familyas Americans who house nannies are called.