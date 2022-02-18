He left León speaking badly and now he returns after his resounding failure.

James 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 50 Views

Leon Stadium outside.
Leon Stadium outside.

Soccer players tend to declare things sometimes without thinking about the consequences. Ego, vanity and lack of humility play against them when life puts them back on the path of some institution from which they did not come out well. In this case, this player made unnecessary statements and just earned free hate.

More news from the Lion Club:

The Lion receives his nemesis the Chivas del Guadalajara.

In the León he won the affection of the fans. He even became one of the spoiled; He was one of the players who supported each other the most and who applauded his goals from the stands. For some time everything seemed rosy and it was happiness in the club-player relationship. But he was wrong from one day to the next and declared too many things.

This is the case of Juan José Macías, a former Fiera striker. As we can remember, this player had very good moments with the Guanajuato club. I fight scoring positions, he became the leader of La Fiera’s attack. Everything looked very good, but when he left the institution he declared that he underestimated the León in comparison to the Chivas.

Something totally unnecessary. José Juan Macías has been characterized by giving controversial statements. But players must take into account that in life you don’t always win and paths cross again. Today, Macías is back at Chivas after a bad time in European soccer.

His statements were unnecessary on that occasion.

Now the Chivas will visit the León Stadium and José Juan Macías can return to what was his home for a long time. But the Leon fan, who is loyal to his team, may not receive it in the best way. And it was all due to totally excessive statements expressing more love for the rojiblanco team.

More news from the Lion Club:

The calendar that comes to the Lion. Hard to get over it.

Source link

About James

Check Also

the terrifying images of the Manchester City plane trying to land and Guardiola tells how he experienced it with his players

2022-02-18 Manchester City their qualification to the quarterfinals of the Champions League is assured after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved