He left León speaking badly and now he returns after his resounding failure.

Leon Stadium outside.

February 17, 2022 8:22 p.m.

Soccer players tend to declare things sometimes without thinking about the consequences. Ego, vanity and lack of humility play against them when life puts them back on the path of some institution from which they did not come out well. In this case, this player made unnecessary statements and just earned free hate.

In the León he won the affection of the fans. He even became one of the spoiled; He was one of the players who supported each other the most and who applauded his goals from the stands. For some time everything seemed rosy and it was happiness in the club-player relationship. But he was wrong from one day to the next and declared too many things.

This is the case of Juan José Macías, a former Fiera striker. As we can remember, this player had very good moments with the Guanajuato club. I fight scoring positions, he became the leader of La Fiera’s attack. Everything looked very good, but when he left the institution he declared that he underestimated the León in comparison to the Chivas.

Something totally unnecessary. José Juan Macías has been characterized by giving controversial statements. But players must take into account that in life you don’t always win and paths cross again. Today, Macías is back at Chivas after a bad time in European soccer.

His statements were unnecessary on that occasion.

Now the Chivas will visit the León Stadium and José Juan Macías can return to what was his home for a long time. But the Leon fan, who is loyal to his team, may not receive it in the best way. And it was all due to totally excessive statements expressing more love for the rojiblanco team.

