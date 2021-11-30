He let a Yazidi girl die under the sun, an Isis militant sentenced to life imprisonment

ARNE DEDERT via Getty Images Iraqi defendant, identified only as Taha al-J., Believed to have belonged to the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, hides his face as judges arrive into the courtroom for the start of his trial for genocide and murdering a young Yazidi girl, he held as a slave, on April 24, 2020 at the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Frankfurt am Main. – Defense lawyers Serkan Alkan (L) and Martin Heising (R) look on as the Iraqi defendant, identified only as Taha al-J., Believed to have belonged to the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group, hides his face while arriving into the courtroom for the start of his trial for genocide and murdering a young Yazidi girl, he held as a slave, on April 24, 2020 at the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Frankfurt am Main. (Photo by Arne Dedert / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ARNE DEDERT / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Frankfurt court sentenced to life imprisonment an ISIS militant found guilty of causing the death by dehydration of a 5-year-old Yazidi girl, bought as a slave, by keeping her chained under the sun in punishment for hours in Falluja, Iraq , in 2015.

The convict, Taha Al-J., A 29-year-old Iraqi, was found guilty of genocide and war crime. The president of the judges, Christoph Koller, recalled that this is the first case in the world to condemn the so-called Islamic State against the Yazidi minority. The man will also have to pay 50 thousand euros to the mother of the murdered child.

The German foreign-fighter Jennifer W., at the time wife of Taha Al-J., Wife of Isis who returned to Germany from Iraq, was sentenced for the same crime to ten years in prison by the Munich court last September. .

“This is the moment the Yazidis have been waiting for,” said lawyer Amal Clooney, legal counsel for the child’s mother: “Finally hearing a judge, after seven years, declare that what they suffered was genocide. Watching a man face justice for killing a Yazidi girl ”.

According to German prosecutors, Al-J. bought a Yazidi woman and her 5-year-old daughter as slaves at an ISIS base in Syria in 2015. The two were taken prisoner by militants from the city of Kocho, northern Iraq, in early August 2014 and they had been “sold and resold several times as slaves” by the group. The defendant took the woman and her daughter to her family in the Iraqi city of Fallujah and forced them to “live by strict Islamic rules,” giving them insufficient food and regularly beating them to punish them, according to the prosecution.