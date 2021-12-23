He lied about the assignments in China, the scandal (and the conviction) of the chemical star of Harvard – Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

Lieber was also accused of espionage. Risks up to 13 years

From our correspondent WASHINGTON He worked for three years as a strategic scientist with Wuhan University of Technology in China. Salary of $ 50,000 per month; $ 150,000 in reimbursements and a $ 1.5 million grant to install a research laboratory. But Professor Charles Lieber, 62, has always denied his collaboration with the Chinese, lying to Pentagon investigators and hiding the truth even at Harvard, where he headed the Department of Chemistry.

In January 2020 the Ministry of Justice accused him of economic espionage in favor of Cin

to. A hypothesis of crime, let’s say so, innovative. The Federal Court in Boston, however, followed a more traditional legal approach. On Tuesday, December 21, Judge Rya Zobel sentenced Lieber for misrepresentation to government authorities and for rigging tax returns, including failing to record foreign earnings. The sentence will be issued later. The scientist, born in Philadelphia, faces up to 13 years in prison. But in very serious health conditions: have very advanced lymphoma, says his lawyer, Marc Mukasey. The penalty, therefore, could be much lighter.

The Lieber case was born in 2018, when the then Minister of Justice, Jeff Sessions,

Trumpian of the first hour, launches the so-called China Initiative, a capillary survey on the main scientific and technological research centers in the United States. We are in the midst of the political-economic offensive against Beijing, initiated by Donald Trump. On 6 July of that year, just to remember the context, the president decided to impose heavy duties on almost all imports from China. The attention of Sessions inspectors also focuses on Harvard, the undisputed center of scientific excellence with a great openness to foreign collaborations.