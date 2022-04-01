“He lied to Messi and me”

Gerard Piqué, central defender and one of the captains of FC Barcelona, ​​has spoken on the program ‘The Wild Project’ about the club’s former president, Josep María Bartomeu, and his relationship with ‘Barçagate’, the controversial case of defamation and discredit to members of the azulgrana entourageamong them players like Leo Messi and the Catalan defender, who was uncovered in the first months of 2020.

The well-known ‘Barçagate’ was an FC Barcelona campaign with which, through I3 Ventures (owned by the Argentine Carlos Ibanez), the club discredited, defamed and questioned, from at least six Facebook accounts, members and individuals from the Blaugrana environment, not related to the board of directors led, at that time, by Josep María Bartomeu, or players such as Lionel Messi and Gerard Piqué, with his relatives.

Piqué declared that Josep María Bartomeu “He lied to Leo (Messi) and me to our faces at the Ciudad Deportiva. He told us he didn’t know anything about Barçagate”, adding that “I went out to defend him at a press conference, but he knew it: the person in charge of everything that happened is his right hand man. In an interview later I criticized him and he wrote to tell me that it is not true”.

The defender trained in La Masia explained, in addition, that the problem was rooted in his closest environment. Bartomeu “suspended his right-hand man from employment, but not from salary. He had a cordial relationship with him, but that he lied to my face in a fact so serious that I already crossed it. Bad decisions have been made.”

Piqué criticizes Bartomeu’s management

In addition to questioning the attitude of Bartomeu and company with ‘Barçagate’, the culé captain has spoken about the irregularities of the former president’s management, who left the club truly ‘touched’. Piqué has complained in ‘The Wild Project’ about the lack of leadership of the businessman and his environment. “We do the work that the coach marks us and this, in turn, that of the president”, started saying.

“But Bartomeu did not do it and the lack of leadership was transferred to the field. He would be advised by people who have no idea”, The footballer highlighted, pointing out that Bartomeu never appeared at the Ciudad Deportiva, something that he never understood: “Bartomeu never came to the Ciudad Deportiva. He wanted to please everyone and he didn’t know how to say no”.