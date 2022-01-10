“He likes to say it but it’s not true”

Hollywood prepares for an unexpected “clash of Tom”: the star of Spider-Man No Way Home and the next Uncharted, Tom Holland, he wanted to point out something often repeated in recent months by his colleague Tom Cruise, engaged in the difficult and troubled set of Mission Impossible 7.

The film that continues the Ethan Hunt franchise ended up in the midst of problems due to pandemic from Covid-19: in February 2020 production stopped due to the first wave, so they resumed shooting in September of the same year. At that juncture, the audio of an angry Tom Cruise emerged as he scolded the crew for not following the anti-Covid protocols perfectly. New stop then in June 2021 due to some cases and finally last September the shooting was finally finished Mission Impossible 7. The various delays have moved the release date up to September 2022.

Well, according to Tom Holland the protagonist of the franchise wrong to say that it was ME to restart the cinema after the first months of lockdown. During an interview with Digital Spy, Holland talked about the conditions in which the adaptation of the famous video games was shot Naughty Dog:

«I believe in the work we have done, I am very proud of how hard everyone has worked. We also shot in the midst of the Covid pandemic. I know Tom Cruise likes to say he did it to restart the industry, but forget about this little movie called Uncharted, which was shot 4 months before his “

Holland is not all wrong: Uncharted, as Mission: Impossible 7, had started shooting in March 2020, only to be stopped due to the health emergency. However, filming then began in late July 2020 and continued – with some setbacks like the positivity of Antonio Banderas – until October of the same year. After some reshots in June 2021, Uncharted is ready: the trailer and a highly anticipated and iconic scene that recalls video games have been released, and the theatrical release is marked for the February 17, 2022.

How will Tom Cruise respond? A fight between Ethan Hunt and a young Nathan Drake, we are sure, would be perfect material for a surprising spin-off.

