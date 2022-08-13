“he lost his magic”, Meunier pays Neymar – Foot11.com

Apparently motivated like never before, Neymar Jr made a solid preparation with PSG, unlike in previous years. The Brazilian, however, still remains the prime target of criticism. More

Neymar, a player who divides

The least we can say is that Neymar Jr’s idyll at PSG is by no means a long calm river, far from it. Landed at PSG for the tidy sum of 222 million euros in the summer of 2017, the former Blaugrana largely disappointed under the red and blue tunic. If from a marketing point of view his arrival is a success, the deal is however very different from a sporting point of view.

Because yes, between injuries, extra-sporting escapades and shameless nonchalance on the green rectangle, Neymar Jr is annoying. Nevertheless, the Ney seems to have taken matters into his own hands since his early return from vacation. Internally at the club, his attitude is praised. Seen from the outside too, it displays a very engaging face. From there to seeing him do the exercise of his life at PSG in 2022-2023?

“He lost his magic”

That, only the ground will be able to answer this interrogation which must tap many observers and supporters red and blue. But for the time being, Neymar Jr especially sees many critics coming to tickle his ankles. Of this too, the main interested party must largely be used to it. This day, it is a well-known player in the Parisian sphere who went there with his little words with regard to the fiery 29-year-old Brazilian.

This is Thomas Meunier. The right side, passed through the PSG box between 2016 and 2020, proved to be a big fan of Neymar Jr before he settled in Paris. But since then, the Belgian side believes that his “idol” has clearly lost its footballing magic in the Ile-de-France region: “I have to admit that I was a huge fan when he was still playing at Barcelona. The comeback is entirely his. If I had been ten years old, I would have had his poster in my room. In Paris, he lost his magic from my point of view”explained Meunier in an interview granted to Kicker and relayed by RMC. An opinion that should in no way be orphaned, quite the contrary…