“He loves Inter, he shows it by playing in a spectacular way”

There second star, Liverpool, his disqualification in the Champions League And… Brozovic. The perfect partner in midfield, the friend off the pitch. Awarded at the Gazzetta Awards in the ‘exploit of the year’ category for winning the Scudetto and the European Championship, Nicolò Barella spoke to the Milanese daily about his Nerazzurri present, about the goal he has set for this season but also about the future of his Croatian colleague. And, beyond the negotiations still underway between Inter and Brozovic for the renewal of the contract expiring in June, his are words that can instill even greater optimism among the Inter fans: “I know that he is very attached to these colors, the demonstration can be seen in the spectacular way he is playing. He loves Inter, he has given a lot for this team. And he did it even in years when it was difficult to play here. Then the choice will be yours, of course. “

A love for the club fully shared by Barella, who has always had a Nerazzurri color heart: “Ever since I was a boy I had imagined myself one day at Inter, dreaming of being there while the team won the shield of the second star. Now that I’m here, I won’t stop, I want it to be already this year. “It will certainly be tough, the competition is high, higher than last year, but Inzaghi’s work is giving excellent results:”It left us a little more free to express ourselves. Not because Conte “forced” us to who knows what. But Inzaghi got us involved with his charisma, giving us the ability to make choices. And this thing probably needed and helped us at all levels, after two intense years in which we always worked following the same concept. “Two games to close the first round in the best possible way, then in January the start of a tour de force which will lead to the Champions League match in the round of 16 against Liverpool: “In Europe when you get to the knockout phase it is inevitable to meet certain teams. You can’t escape, the level is high, it’s the Champions League. Liverpool are very strong and they are also healthy, however. I don’t think they were very happy to have picked Inter Milan either. I think the challenge will be balanced. In Madrid we dominated for 60 minutes, then I made a mistake and I ruined the evening for myself and my teammates. I hope at least to be there for the return “.