He lowered the price. Kristen Stewart puts her stunning Malibu home up for sale for the second time

From the outside, the house Kristen Stewart (32), in Malibu, looks no different from the others, with its wide windows and geometric design. The plan is not extravagant either: a 540-square-meter construction, with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a living room with a fireplace, and a terrace with a spectacular open view of the beach. What makes the actress’s property unique is the imprint she put on the decor, filled with personal photos and art. Framed in the exclusive Laguna Beach in Malibu, each corner has the stamp of the protagonist of the film Spencer. In 2020 she had tried to sell it for 9.5 million dollars, however, she did not find a buyer and decided to withdraw it from the market. Last week she offered it again, but this time, reducing its value to 8.5 million dollars. Those who were able to visit her assure that it is a good opportunity, and that the spaces she has in the open air –such as the terrace with the Jacuzzi– are the dream place to listen to the waves or watch the sunset.

The front of Stewart’s Laguna Beach home in upscale Malibu. The actress had tried to sell it last year and she did not succeed. He now asks for her a million dollars less.

The terrace overlooking the beach

The marine imprint continues in the dining room with a starfish rug and two figureheads hanging from the ceiling.

The entrance hall is a gallery in which the actress exhibits paintings, photos and an old surfboard.

Galley style kitchen with wood cabinets and double oven.