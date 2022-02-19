He made a fool of himself! The penalty that Neymar missed in PSG’s painful defeat against Nantes

Nantes, France.

The Brazilian crack Neymar starred in the bear of the weekend day by ridiculously failing a penalty in the painful defeat suffered by Paris Saint Germain (3-1) in his visit to Nantes, this Saturday in matchday 25 of the French Ligue 1. Neymar, recovered from injury, started for PSG for the first time since November. This allowed the outstanding leader of the French championship to reconstitute his long-awaited ‘MNM’ offensive trio, uniting the Brazilian star with the other two superstars of his attack, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.

Neymar returned to being a starter after three months.

Neymar had suffered a left ankle sprain on November 28 at Saint-Etienne (3-1). The Brazilian player had reappeared on Tuesday in the 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League, but then he started as a substitute and entered the game to play the last twenty minutes. THE INNOCENT PENALTY OF ‘NEY’ With the score already 3-1, Neymar had the opportunity to close the gap after a penalty that Dennis Appiah committed against Mbappé in the 55th minute. The Brazilian took the ball to collect, but he did it horrible. A loose shot that he fired with his right foot and was easily stopped by the 23-year-old Nantes goalkeeper, Alban Lafont.

This is how the Brazilian striker took the penalty against Nantes.