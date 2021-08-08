News

“He made fun of Queen Elizabeth”

A cup of tea, a floral hat and a pair of gloves in pendant with the dress. So much was enough for make the outrage cry. Meghan Markle and the friend Melissa McCarthy protagonists of the new video for the project 40×40, have in fact been Accused of having disrespected the Queen Elizabeth. “The Duchess showed what she really thinks of the royal family», wrote the biographer Levin, Angela.

“He got what he wanted, thinks she’s more cunning. Now we are just waiting for the outburst of the husband Harry in her next book,” adds the royal expert, referring to the Memoir of the prince that will be released next year, in conjunction with the Platinum Jubilee of the sovereign. “There is someone else who thinks that Meghan and Melissa were teasing Her Majesty?”, asks Angela on Twitter.

Getting an avalanche of answers. The army of detractors of the Sussex house, as usual, did not miss an opportunity to shoot poisonous attacks: “They are really sad,” wrote one user. « Meghan is scourteous and above all ungrateful, the popularity it has today also owes it to the marriage with Harry”. “I think it’s a obsolete caricature of the English,” the biographer said more calmly Jobson, Robert.

Triggering the reaction of the team-Meghan, who sided with the former actress of Suits: “She and Melissa they were just kidding, I don’t see a disrespect», replied one user. «I am English but grew up in the United States, my American wife often teases me for my origins. For my birthday I received a cake in the shape of a cup of tea. And I had a laugh».

At it climate of tension, a piece of advice not to be underestimated.

Meghan Markle, in the video for her 40 years

Meghan Markle, the video for her birthday (with Harry “juggler”)


