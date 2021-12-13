“He made me excited, I have to thank him for a reason”

During the presentation of his book Adrenaline, Zlatan Ibrahimovic he also spoke of the former Rossoneri president Silvio Berlusconi:

“We have a very nice relationship. I greeted him in Sardinia, I hadn’t seen him for years. He took me to Italy when I was not happy in Barcelona. I have to thank him. Yesterday Galliani sent me a message, he was with the president “.

Berlusconi spoke during the event with honey words for the Swedish:

Ibrahimovic at his presentation at Milan in 2010: Berlusconi really wanted him

“The book you are presenting today demonstrates that Zlatan is not alone a great champion of sport but also of life. He averages 0.6 goals per game, an extraordinary average. The first goal dates back to 30 October 99, the last one yesterday. I saw it, it was a goal that only Ibrahimovic could score. 40 years always lived with the desire to give the best.

I remember with emotion when he wore the Milan shirt for the first time. I feel I have a loving relationship with him. This summer in Sardinia we talked about his next goals that he will surely be able to achieve. I wish him success, I’m sure he will be able to reach all the goals he sets himself. You have been and still are a great champion. We love you very much”.

It doesn’t happen often to excite Ibra, but obviously the man who brought him to the Rossoneri in 2010 knows which keys to touch with the Swede, who responds moved:

“He knows I love him. I hope he is well, I got excited. When these words come from the president with the most trophies in the history of football I’m very pleased, even though she always wanted me to cut my hair. My strength is in the hair! (laughs, ed) “.