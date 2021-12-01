“He made this decision”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello broke up a few weeks ago. They have stated that they will remain best friends. In reality, the decision was not made by both of them. Insiders revealed to People and E News that he would be the 23-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, musician and model Shawn Peter Raul Mendes to say goodbye to 24-year-old Cuban singer-songwriter and naturalized American actress Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao.

Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello – Photo: Instagram

“Now an insider has made more detailed revelations than official communications – said a source -. At the beginning in the environment there was talk of a gradual end, but now it emerges that it was a clear closure by one of the two “.

A friend of the couple revealed that he was the one who left her: “Shawn Mendes took the lead. He said the relationship was frayed, it wasn’t what it used to be and that he wasn’t as happy as he used to be. According to the singer, their relationship had run its course and was not going in the right direction. Camila was very upset about the separation. When he told her he would rather remain his friend, she was left speechless. It was really hard [per Camila], the first few days she wasn’t great, but then she spent a lot of time with friends and kept busy. All her loved ones support her and now she feels reborn ”.

Fans of the former vip couple of the international jet set are obviously in shock. Eventually Shawn and Camilla’s supporters always hope they can get back together soon. According to them, this is a temporary crisis. The evil ones, on the other hand, think it was just a media story. How will it end? We will find out very soon!

