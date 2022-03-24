He met Tom Holland on a flight to London and bragged about it on TikTok: he behaved like a gentleman | entertainment pop culture

How many times in your life could you accidentally meet your favorite artist or celebrity in the same place you are? Sadly, very rarely.

For this reason, people who have been lucky enough to see their ‘celebrity’ in a restaurant, at the airport or on the street, do not hesitate to share the moment on social networks and be the envy of many.

TikToker shared video with Tom Holland on a flight

Sophia Urfav, is a ‘tiktoker’ who, on February 25, 2022, coincided with Zendaya’s boyfriend on a flight from Rome to London.

The young woman, who is a fan of his, said that at first she was suspicious when she saw him in the waiting room, but when she got on the plane she discovered that it was. Best of all, she got to sit next to him.

In the first post, Tom and Sophia are seen posing for the camera, both wearing a mask, then he gives the actor his phone and he records his face.

“I met Tom Holland and sat next to him on a plane for three hours,” he wrote in the clip that already has more than 47,000 views and hundreds of comments from users who expressed envy.

Tom Holland congratulates Sophia’s friend on her birthday

As if that were not enough, Holland’s good gesture did not end there, since the young woman asked him for a congratulations for one of her friends who was celebrating her birthday and the celebrity gladly agreed.

Before the viral fact, Internet users commented that they had talked with him about his personal life, film career or his romantic relationship with Zendaya.

“I would take the opportunity to ask him about his career, xD, I find it interesting”, “I would ask him, how he won Zendaya’s heart”, “How envious, I wish I were your friend”, are comments that stand out in the publication.

Finally, in another video, he narrated that, after they landed at Heathrow airport in London, Tom Holland spoke on the phone and claims that he could have called his girlfriend, Zendaya.

“I’m thinking it was Zendaya or her manager, but I think it was Zendaya,” Sophia said.

Zendaya gave him lessons to be nice to his fans

As public figures, they often have to learn to deal with their fame and the one who taught them to be warm with their followers was their partner and actress of “Euphoria” (2019).

This was revealed in an interview with ‘British GQ’, in March 2021.

“Talking with Zendaya helped me a lot, actually. Sometimes he used to seem a little furious with the fans, mainly because I was always very surprised that they wanted a photo with me or a signature or whatever, “revealed the actor of ‘Uncharted’ (2022).

His reactions made Zendaya let him know that he needed to change his attitude.

“He had the typical London reaction, one of instant suspicion: ‘Why are you talking to me?’ Zendaya noticed this and was quick to tell me that this kind of reaction was going to be more aggressive than just smiling and taking the picture. She totally changed the way I could be more comfortable in public,” Holland said.