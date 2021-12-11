He mistreated a monkey to put it in a toilet: a 38-year-old woman was sentenced

He mistreated a little monkey, also trying to drug her and filming her as she came harassed. IS horror accomplished by Vicki Holland, a woman 38-year-old resident of Newport, South Wales. After finding the little monkey, called Milly, huddled in water of the bathroom after months of sadistic abuse, to the woman it was forbidden Lifetime to keep animals.

According to reports from the Sun, in the court it was stated that the animal was “terrified because of his aggression And abuse while it was placed inside a toilet ». All filmed by the owner who laughed in the background watching the monkey suffer. He fed her sausages, kebab and hamburger showing a “total disregard” for his basic care and needs. The experts rehabilitation of the monkeys, who took care of Milly after her torture, they claimed that “they have never seen such a terrified animal.”

Years have passed since the discovery of Milly’s mistreatment and her complete rehabilitation, and only today has Vicki been condemned to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year at the Gwent Magistrates’ Court. In addition, he will have to do 120 hours of unpaid work e banned for life from breeding of animals. Finally, he will have to pay $ 420 in expenses procedural, plus a $ 128 supplement for the victims.

The foreman of Small Monkeys, Steph Sawyer, who rehabilitated the abused animal, said: “Rehabilitating Milly was a long process. Milly yes it is hidden from every person she met, any loud noise or sudden movement would send her in alarm and looking for a place to hide ».