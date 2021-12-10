“He must have a chance” – Corriere.it

from Chiara Maffioletti

After 13 years and a battle also in the media, Jamie Spears has signed a petition so that his daughter can manage her life and her assets alone

Britney Spears’ father has signed a petition to end the legal guardianship he has over his daughter. A news, reported by many American media, including Variety, comes after a summer in which the singer – supported by her fans around the world, combined with the social cry Free Britney – had asked a judge to end the supervision of her. assets exercised by his father, obtaining the rejection of his appeal in the first days of August. Now, this sensational breakthrough from the father, Jamie.

The collapse in 2007 In fact, in the petition, it is pointed out that Britney Spears wants control over her life back, she wants to be able to make decisions about her treatments, about when and how to go to therapy, control her finances without supervision, marry and have children, if he wishes. And accompanying that document, Jamie Spears points out that he wants the best for his daughter, and if he thinks he can manage his life just he has a chance. Britney Spears is now 39 years old and for most of her life she has been managing a success that is not always easy to manage. In 2007 she had an emotional breakdown that had also led her to hospitalization in a psychiatric ward: from the following year under the care of her father.

The sensational turning point Now he himself has presented the request to the Superior Court of Los Angeles to put an end, after thirteen years, to the conservatorship, a measure that provides for the absolute control of a person with mental problems. The decision, if upheld by the court, could mark victory for the singer who for years has been trying to get the end of legal protection. In mid-July, during one of the first hearings, Britney, through tears, had made a dramatic appeal to the judge to restore her freedom to live. The singer had told of living for years in a cage, a prisoner of her father. She who had tried to remove him from the role of guardian twice in the past two years, describing the parent and their relationship as abusive and refusing to perform under his management. Recent events relating to this protection have cast doubt on whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that there may no longer be any reasons for the establishment of a protection, the document submitted to the Court reads.

Remove the barriers Ms Spears told this court that she intends to regain control of her life without the safety barriers of a guardianship, the petition reads, which emphasizes the fact that the pop star has expressed a desire to supervise the their own medical and financial care. As Mr. Spears has said over and over again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter, has therefore been reiterated.